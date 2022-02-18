Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Boosted by TCI Fund Management Ltd.

TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 10.2% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TCI Fund Management Ltd. owned about 5.18% of Canadian National Railway worth $4,246,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 397.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,122,000 after purchasing an additional 647,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,727,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.66. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.