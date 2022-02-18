Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.43

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 45104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.
CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.
