Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.43

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 45104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after buying an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,658,000 after buying an additional 1,076,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after buying an additional 386,159 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

