Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.43

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 45104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

