Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Canfor stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. Canfor has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFPZF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

