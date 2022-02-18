Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Up 41.3% in January

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CNNE traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Cannae has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cannae will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 3.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,022,000 after acquiring an additional 212,953 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its position in Cannae by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 3,302,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,993,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cannae by 50.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 783,856 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 142.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,844,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

