CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Up 47.7% in January

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CANL opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. CannLabs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.37.
CannLabs Company Profile
