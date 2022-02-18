CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Up 47.7% in January

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CANL opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. CannLabs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

CannLabs Company Profile

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

