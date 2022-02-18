Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
USAT stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.