Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAPC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.50) to GBX 175 ($2.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.28) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.84. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 154 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.55).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

