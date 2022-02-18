Capital Research Global Investors Has $31.90 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.15% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

FLT opened at $235.39 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.31 and a 200-day moving average of $245.09.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

