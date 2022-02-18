Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.02% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $47,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

VLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

VLRS stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.