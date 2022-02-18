Capital Research Global Investors Invests $24.77 Million in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,772,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.79% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $204,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $3,733,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

