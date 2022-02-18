Capital Research Global Investors Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.20. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

