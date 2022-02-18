Capital World Investors Boosts Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.48% of Pulmonx worth $99,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUNG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 158.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $203,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,659 shares of company stock worth $1,942,434. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

LUNG opened at $27.18 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.76.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

