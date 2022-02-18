Capital World Investors Decreases Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,521 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 5.97% of Oasis Petroleum worth $117,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $114.21. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

