Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP)

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039,614 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $45,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden Asset Management L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. DTE Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $52.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

