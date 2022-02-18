Capital World Investors Trims Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 474,301 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 3.72% of Strategic Education worth $64,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,191,000 after acquiring an additional 754,949 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,305,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 84,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,927,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $95.61.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

