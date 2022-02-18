Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) CEO Sells $5,096,024.83 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capri by 239.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 93.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $9,615,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

