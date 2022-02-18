Capstone Mining Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Mining in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.07. 180,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$6.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

