Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 3,743 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 78.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

