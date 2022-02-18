Capula Management Ltd Invests $220,000 in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Axonics by 522.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 1,060,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 2,958.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,027,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 400.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after buying an additional 488,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,647,000 after buying an additional 404,439 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 6,066.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 403,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $573,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

