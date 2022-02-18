Capula Management Ltd Sells 14,686 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CPE opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.