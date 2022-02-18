Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £27,156.96 and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.18.
About Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU)
Further Reading
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
Receive News & Ratings for Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.