Cardano (ADA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Cardano has a total market cap of $34.20 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00211148 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00025755 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00025879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.00424271 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00063483 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,105,094,650 coins and its circulating supply is 33,621,904,813 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

