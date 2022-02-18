Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.61

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 256957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

CJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.25. The company has a market cap of C$809.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

