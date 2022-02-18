Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Cardinal Health worth $106,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.51 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

