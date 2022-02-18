CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

