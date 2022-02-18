CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,699,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,346 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $473,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $107.48 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

