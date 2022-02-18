Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target Raised to €20.50 at Barclays

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRRFY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

CRRFY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 168,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,352. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

