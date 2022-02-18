Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Upgraded at TheStreet

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $42.50.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carver Bancorp (CARV)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.