Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Upgraded at TheStreet

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.