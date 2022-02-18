Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAS shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.71. The company had a trading volume of 99,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.60 and a one year high of C$18.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

