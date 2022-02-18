Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Upgraded to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.