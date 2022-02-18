CBC.network Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.34 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, CBC.network has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $20,366.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00107079 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

