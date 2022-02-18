CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBIZ stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

