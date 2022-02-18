CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
CBIZ stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
