CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,900 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 249.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $206.98 million, a P/E ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.