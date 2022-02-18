Cedar Fair, L.P. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.88) earnings per share.
Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,079. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
