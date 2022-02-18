Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

CELU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

