Centiva Capital LP Makes New $612,000 Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,286 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

