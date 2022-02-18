Centiva Capital LP Makes New $668,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,934 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

UBS Group stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.