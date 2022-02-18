Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 89,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

