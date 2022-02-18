Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Crown by 317.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Crown by 79.2% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 15,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $709,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 33.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 25.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 918,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

CCK stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $124.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

