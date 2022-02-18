Centiva Capital LP Raises Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.51% of Healthcare Capital worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Healthcare Capital by 1,223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,082 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,551,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Healthcare Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Healthcare Capital stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Healthcare Capital Company Profile

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.