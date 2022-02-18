Centiva Capital LP Sells 45,611 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,235 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,611 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

