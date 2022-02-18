Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $18.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNTG. UBS Group downgraded Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th.

Get Centogene alerts:

CNTG traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 16,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Centogene has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -1.80.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Centogene by 15.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 258,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Centogene by 50.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centogene by 126.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.