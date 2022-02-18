Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.59) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.99) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.14) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 212 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 386 ($5.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

