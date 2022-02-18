Centric Health (TSE:CRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Centric Health (TSE:CRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.