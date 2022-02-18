Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Down 7.3%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IPSC. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12.
About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.