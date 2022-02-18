Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Down 7.3%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPSC. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,820,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $16,320,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $18,018,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.