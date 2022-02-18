Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $989.97

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 989.97 ($13.40) and traded as low as GBX 579 ($7.83). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 582 ($7.88), with a volume of 548,298 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.11) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38. The company has a current ratio of 23.66, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 777.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 989.97.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

