C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 1st

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $50.00 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $177 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in C&F Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in C&F Financial by 43.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

