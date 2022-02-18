C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 1st

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
C&F Financial has increased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
NASDAQ CFFI opened at $50.00 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $177 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.