CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.04.

NYSE:CF opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $77.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,872,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

