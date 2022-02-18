CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $77.27 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 84970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,348 shares of company stock worth $5,283,810 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

